Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital makes up 9.0% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $38,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,016,000 after acquiring an additional 995,964 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,002,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after acquiring an additional 165,366 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 114,902 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of KRNT traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,245. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.93 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average of $141.33.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

