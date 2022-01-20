Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kroger has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

