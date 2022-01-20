Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Down 22.6% in December

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 977,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 491.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 15.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 189,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.21. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.14%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

