La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Position Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,855,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,246,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

