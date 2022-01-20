La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 35.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LZB traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. 39 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,079. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.04. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,889,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,892 in the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

