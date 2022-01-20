Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.83.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$38.71 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$31.10 and a 12 month high of C$50.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.60.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5899998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.21%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.