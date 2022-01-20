L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. 174,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,574. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

