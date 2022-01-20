Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) were down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 32,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 107,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

About Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. Its projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

