Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $60.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

