Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE LEE opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The stock has a market cap of $223.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.41. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 237.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

