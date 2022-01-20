LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $130.50

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $130.50 and last traded at $130.50, with a volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.01.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

