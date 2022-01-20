Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.06). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Li-Cycle.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LICY. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of LICY opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

