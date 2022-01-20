Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

PDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.19) on Thursday. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.20 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.93 million and a PE ratio of 0.45.

In related news, insider Peter John Hill acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($133,715.38).

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

