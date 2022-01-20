Life Storage, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.98. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

LSI stock opened at $136.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average is $127.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $28,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

