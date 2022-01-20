LifePro Asset Management Makes New $294,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.07. The stock had a trading volume of 632,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,917,379. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.