LifePro Asset Management Makes New $8.03 Million Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 354,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,000. Range Resources makes up about 2.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Range Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RRC traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 206,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

