LifePro Asset Management Purchases 284 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.23. The company had a trading volume of 112,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,859. The company has a market capitalization of $232.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

