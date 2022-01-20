LifePro Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,554 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,271,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,196,000 after purchasing an additional 386,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the period.

BIV traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.73. 6,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

