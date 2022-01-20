Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average of $136.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.