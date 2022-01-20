Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%.

NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Limestone Bancorp worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMST shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

