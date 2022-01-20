Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. Linamar has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $72.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIMAF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

