Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Critical Survey

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Lion Group has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Group and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A Stifel Financial 16.74% 20.64% 2.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lion Group and Stifel Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stifel Financial 1 2 2 0 2.20

Stifel Financial has a consensus target price of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.06%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Lion Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Group and Stifel Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $10.23 million 4.00 -$3.35 million N/A N/A Stifel Financial $3.75 billion 1.90 $503.47 million $6.09 11.26

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Lion Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients. The Institutional Group segment involves in research, equity and fixed income institutional sales and trading, investment banking, public finance and syndicate. The Other segment interest income from stock borrowing activities, unallocated interest expense, interest income and gains and losses from investments held. The company was founded in1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

