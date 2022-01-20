LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Down 24.6% in December

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 241.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

