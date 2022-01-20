Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $106.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$103.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $76.68 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

