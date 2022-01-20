Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lottery.com is a technology company. It engages mobile and online platforms which enable players and commercial partners located principally in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Lottery.com, formerly known as Trident Acquisitions Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Lottery.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Lottery.com stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Lottery.com has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lottery.com will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRY. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lottery.com by 19.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter worth about $154,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lottery.com by 14,000.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

