Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.18

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.18 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 34.55 ($0.47). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 33.40 ($0.46), with a volume of 100,037 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £106.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.59.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.