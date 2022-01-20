Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,648,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,089 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies makes up 1.4% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.26% of Lumen Technologies worth $32,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,037,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 134,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,537,059. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

