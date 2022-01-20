LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $121.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $101.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,400 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $98,750,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $45,376,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

