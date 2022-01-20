Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 1,640 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 56.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 418,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after purchasing an additional 150,650 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $141.77 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

