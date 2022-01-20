Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,103 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEAM stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

