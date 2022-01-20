Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 8,416 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,218,000 after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,829,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

