Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $247,000 in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,575,000 after purchasing an additional 377,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206,416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 631.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 198,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 174,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

