Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 209 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPO opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.80. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.49.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

