Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 14,261 Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vonage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Vonage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vonage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Vonage stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.10, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.