Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,184,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,948,000. MGM Growth Properties comprises about 1.2% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGP. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

NYSE MGP traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

