Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 500,563 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 83.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,097,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,563 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $34,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 597,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,195,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 71,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $27.03. 23,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,002. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

