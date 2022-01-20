Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,000,000 Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,787,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth $7,418,000.

APTMU traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.88.

