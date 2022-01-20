Magnetar Financial LLC Has $167.89 Million Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. Coherent comprises approximately 1.7% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 2.74% of Coherent worth $167,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 8.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 243,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 626,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,922 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Coherent in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.43 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.