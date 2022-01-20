Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 43,701 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 245.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Humana by 411.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 4,267.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.60.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $386.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

