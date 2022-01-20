Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,399,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,058,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 4.35% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 356.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 218,859 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter worth $22,000,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter worth $4,888,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 26,050.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 395,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter worth $11,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $8.02. 21,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,754. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

