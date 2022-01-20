Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,893 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Magnite worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Magnite by 7.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Magnite by 10.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Magnite by 29.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 37.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

In related news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnite stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.