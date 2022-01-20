Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.43

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 4578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Get Magnite alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.84 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 72.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 272,357 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Magnite by 96.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Magnite by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Magnite by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 12.6% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 186,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.