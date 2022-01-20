Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.40.

MAIN stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

