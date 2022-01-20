Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.56

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.56 and traded as high as C$8.98. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.74, with a volume of 110,673 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDI shares. Laurentian upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The firm has a market cap of C$720.03 million and a PE ratio of 27.14.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

