Mandiant Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mandiant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.35).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MNDT opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

In related news, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $17,713,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $1,812,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mandiant in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

