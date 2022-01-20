Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MHTX opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Manhattan Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.

