MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.74 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.74 million and $3.86 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.27 or 0.07479455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,053.31 or 0.99903212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00065796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007909 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

