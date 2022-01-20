Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.85

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.66 ($0.04). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,492,381 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 million and a PE ratio of 1.32.

About Marechale Capital (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

