Mark Garrett Sells 271 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $7,379,190.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $2,384,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.66. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.57.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

