Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

MAKSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

